Arthur Phillip Brickse at the age of 84 passed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Arthur was born on June 3, 1937 and raised in Chicago, Illinois. One of nine children he and his siblings spent many of their growing up years in and out of the Catholic Orphanage. He was the son of the late Louis Brickse and Leota Howe Brickse. Arthur and his brother, Bob were heroes, at a very young age, as they saved their siblings and parents from a tragic house fire that took everything they owned. When of age Arthur joined the United States Air Force. After his military service he found employment at the R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company where he worked for many years until the plant was closed. He worked in the bindery plant on the Sears big “wish book”, which was mailed all over the world. He also taught mechanics at the community college during this time. He loved the Triumphs and belonged to a Triumph Car Club. He was the person who found and ordered all the parts for those automobiles throughout the International marketplace for his Club.
In the late 1960’s Arthur met Gail Woodsum and her two sons Ken and Bill. After they were married he adopted both boys. The boys live in Georgia and Florida married with children and grandchildren. Later daughter, Michelle was born. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin and later married Scott Kolchaney. Two grandchildren Corrine and Kyle Kolchaney were born.
It was Arthur’s dream to become a race car driver. It was not in the cards though so he built go-carts and raced those instead. Spent a great deal of time at many race tracks all over the country. Arthur and his racing friends would teach kids how to build carts and race them. He loved mechanics and was always working on a vehicle of some kind. He has a Ford F150 (1979), which he loved and had almost finished recreating an old wood splitter into one with the newest of technology.
In between all the above he loved to fish. He fished almost every lake in Wisconsin with his buddies from R.R. Donnelley & Sons. He and his friend, Larry would always fish together. He also worked in a woodshop where he and the owner built outdoor furniture. He was asked to set up a production line for building furniture and between the two of them they made enough chairs and tables during the week to load a big trailer and set up for a 3-day weekend festival. They sold out every time.
Arthur always has an inventor’s mind and would spend hours into books or watching Youtube on the computer learning how to build or re-build something. He always hated to see someone struggle and assisted those whenever he could. He joined the Tennessee Woodworking Club after he and his wife, Anna Marie moved to Franklin County in 2006.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Stephen Brickse, Eleanore Levelius, Mary Haack, Ann Gillott, Robert Brickse, Deloris Haack, Katherine Voutsas. He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Lowe Brickse of 28 years; daughter, Michelle Weihofen and grandchildren, Corrine and Kyle Kochaney; sons, Bill and Ken Brickse and grandchildren; sister, Rita Suhr and a host of nieces and nephews. When any one of his siblings were in need, Arthur was there to support and help them along with his wife, Anna.
Arthur loved to write poetry and since he was a night-owl he would write poems and place it next to Ms. Anna’s coffee cup in the morning. He also loved to travel and one of his most favorite places was Ecuador and its people. Everyone should be so lucky as to have a second family like he did in his Ecuadorian family and in his Greek family. All were working professionals from babies on up to parents and grandparents with many living in Illinois.
The family says no contribution is necessary just come and celebrate his life on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. for a gathering at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. with Minister Shiro Burnette officiating and military honors rendered. A dinner following the service will take place in the Life Center of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Should you wish to contribute, in some way, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital, St. Jude for Children, Shriners Hospital for Children or Tunnel2Towers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 10, 2021