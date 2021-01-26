Arwillie Gaiter Fuqua was born on Sept. 27, 1938 in Valhermoso Springs, Ala. She was the seventh born of 12 children to the late Everette and Willie Lee Gaiter. Arwillie gained her Angel wings on Jan. 15, 2021. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon Wednesday in Moore-Cortner Chapel. Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 27, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Arwillie Fuqua, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
12:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.