Arwillie Gaiter Fuqua was born on Sept. 27, 1938 in Valhermoso Springs, Ala. She was the seventh born of 12 children to the late Everette and Willie Lee Gaiter. Arwillie gained her Angel wings on Jan. 15, 2021. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon Wednesday in Moore-Cortner Chapel. Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 27, 2021