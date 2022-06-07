Ashley Montgomery Simmons was born in Franklin County, Tennessee on March 18, 1976, to his loving and devoted mother, Charoline Simmons. On Friday evening, June 3rd, Ashley answered the Master’s call to enter into eternal rest. Visitation for Ashley will be held on Wednesday, June 8 from noon to 1 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. from the chapel. Interment will be at Simmons Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 8, 2022