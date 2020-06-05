After nearly 92 years, Audrea K. Gowan entered the waiting arms of Jesus and joined the love of her life Bill and infant daughter Vivian on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was the daughter of Henry and Velma Sheets and granddaughter of David and Addie Sheets and Jim and Lena Galford. Audrea was raised on the family farm in West Virginia and, following her graduation from high school, she married the love of her life Bill Gowan. They found a true and forever love and navigated through a wonderful life together for nearly 68 years. The old adage of “behind every successful man there is a strong woman” does not ring truer than with Audrea and her beloved Bill. She was a devoted wife and mother who found enjoyment in cooking and caring for her family; she also enjoyed reading and visiting with family and friends.
She was a member of the Winchester First United Methodist Church. Audrea was predeceased by her parents, her grandparents, her much loved husband Bill Gowan, infant daughter Vivian Gowan, and brothers Ray Sheets and Jerry Ridgley.
She is survived by her daughter Loretta (Jim) Smith; granddaughter Jamie (Matt) McClellan; grandson Mike (Andrea) Smith; great-grandsons Sebastian, Isaac, and Lucas McClellan and Monroe Smith; sisters Daisy Chapman and Wanda Griffin; brother Jim (Judy) Ridgley; special cousins Ellen (Gordon) Rudd, Linda Hawkins, and Nancy (Steve) Price; as well as many other cousins and nieces and nephews. Audrea was a loving and much loved wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, cousin and friend. She had a long, personal relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and, although we miss her dearly, we are happy that she is reunited with her beloved Bill and Vivian; and we are confident in the knowledge that we will see her again in heaven.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Audrea’s name to either Winchester First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 427, Winchester, TN 37398; or to Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc., 110 E. Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma News – June 7, 2020