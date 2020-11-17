Audrey Sue Reynolds, 88, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma. Audrey was born in Athens, Sept. 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Reece and Regina Johnston. She loved animals, to read, do crossword puzzles, cook, and she had an amazing sense of humor. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
In addition to her parents, Audrey is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Kirby Reynolds; granddaughter, Melissa McReynolds. She is survived by her son, Russ Reynolds (Rhonda); daughters, Patty McReynolds (Dan) and Julie Lynch (Matt); brother, Tracy Johnston; sister, Sandra Kutchins (Brian); grandchildren, Justin Reynolds, Nicholas McReynolds, Lilly Medley, Emmy Medley, Riley Medley, Nichol Northcutt, Natalie Millsaps, and Shane Millsaps; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Sandy Bonds (Larry).
Tullahoma News – Nov. 18, 2020