Graveside service for August "Augie" Fritz Dobert II, 50, of Manchester, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at Coulter Cemetery in Kensington, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Wednesday May 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. A special time for visitation with the Skills Developmental Center family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Mr. Dobert passed from this life on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Vanderbilt- Harton in Tullahoma.
He is survived by his parents, August and Estella Dobert; brother, Marcus; sister-in-law, Michelle; nieces Taylor, Savannah, and Aubrey; Uncles, Richard and Tony and their family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his aunts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Special Olympics.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
