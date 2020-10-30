Austin Wayne Vann, 17, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  He was born in Chattanooga on Feb. 21, 2003 and was a senior in high school. Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chris King and Chris Seals officiating.  Interment will be at Winchester City Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 4, 2020

