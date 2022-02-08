Ava Lee Womble, 100, of Shelbyville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Moore County on July 6, 1921, to the late Gustus L. and Dora (Locke) Green. A dedicated homemaker, Ava Lee raised eight children. She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, chickens, and feeding the birds. But most of all, she cherished the time spent with her beloved family.
A wonderful cook, especially her potatoes, Ava Lee will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, as well as a good neighbor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Womble; brothers, Robert Green, Glen Green (WWII), and an infant brother; sons, Larry, Tommy, Don, and Steve Womble; and infant great-grandson, Christen Jones.
Ava Lee is survived by her loving children, Doreen (John) Gluch, David (Judy) Womble, Johnny (Margie) Womble, and Richard Womble; daughters-in-law, Dorothy Womble, and Scottie Womble; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Interment will follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 9, 2022