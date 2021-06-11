Barbara A. TeVrucht, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home at the age of 73.
She was born to her beloved parents Norman and Deloris in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, Michael TeVrucht.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gerald “Jerry” TeVrucht; one son, Mark T. TeVrucht; daughters-in-law, Margaret A. TeVrucht and Brooke L. TeVrucht; grandchildren, Jared E. TeVrucht, Mason S. TeVrucht, and Mallory L.A. TeVrucht; one brother, Gary L. and his wife Barbara; and one sister, Diane (Dave).
As a farmer’s daughter, she grew up in Collins, Wisconsin and went to public grade school in a rural one classroom school. Barbara graduated from Valders Wisconsin High School and went on to work as a dental assistant. She was introduced to her future husband, Jerry, on a blind date in the late summer of 1966. They married on June 29, 1968 in Kiel, Wisconsin and lived in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and Grayslake, Illinois before moving to Tullahoma in the summer of 1978. Barbara was a mother and was active for years in the Republican Women’s Organization. She also was very involved in quilting guilds.
Barbara’s son, Michael passed in 2016 of pancreatic cancer and she was diagnosed with the same disease on Jan. 20, 2019. She survived 44 rounds of chemotherapy and appreciated Dr. Ahmed and his professional staff at Tennessee Oncology. When chemotherapy was no longer working, she went to the Sarah Cannon Research Center in Franklin where she enrolled in a five-session clinical drug trial, which she unfortunately didn’t respond to. Barbara loved her children and grandchildren and watching them all succeed. Quilting was her passion and she loved to meet fellow quilters. Barbara also loved RVing and her and Jerry spent many winters in their RV in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
A celebration of life service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and food, the family asks that donations be made in Barbara’s memory to your favorite charity, the Ronald McDonald House, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 13, 2021