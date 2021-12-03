Barbara Ann Crownover of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 81.
Mrs. Crownover was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Richard Harold and Leona Meyerhuber Young. She graduated from Sagana High School in 1958, and then attended Elkhart University of Medical and Dental Technology. Barbara worked as a medical technician for 43 years, in Alton IL, the Harrisburg Medical Center in Harrisburg, IL, and for Dr. King in Tullahoma. She and her family became members of Faith Lutheran Church when they moved to Tullahoma in 1998, and Barbara was an active member of the Lutheran Women’s’ Mission League, as well as the Church Counsel. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and knitting.
Since 1999 she was part of several ministries that embroidered baby bibs given to children born at Harton Hospital, as well as hats and scarves for the homeless. She and her husband John were also instrumental in the inception and maintaining of the columbarium at Faith Lutheran Church in which she will be inurned. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crownover is preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Calhoun.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Howard Crownover; two daughters, Beverly Ann Calhoun (David II), and Carmen Lucinda Crownover (Derek Wood); one brother, Timothy Edward Young Sr. (Wilhelmina); five grandchildren, Josh Calhoun, Heather Greenwood, Philip Calhoun, David Calhoun III, and Alyssa Bales; 13 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; one niece, Reyna Ulrich; and two nephews, Timothy Young, Jr, and Paul Young.
Visitation for Mrs. Crownover will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Barbara’s memory be made to Faith Lutheran Church- 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 5, 2021