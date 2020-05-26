Barbara Ann Shelton, 75, of Morrison died May 21, 2020. She was born Nov. 25, 1944, in Tullahoma and was a retired branch manager with South Trust Bank, a member of McMinnville First United Methodist Church, and was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Pauline Leach Bailey, and son, Christopher Michael Shelton.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Shelton, son, James Mitchell (Leisa) Shelton, grandchildren, Tanner M. (Holly) Shelton, Chloe G. (Wes) McElwain, and Sophie C. Shelton, great-grandchild, Hunter Shelton, and a brother, Kenneth Ray (Glenda) Bailey.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the McMinnville First United Methodist Church. McMinnville Funeral Home. 931-473-6606. www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – May 27, 2020