Barbara Ann White Freeman, 68, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. She was born in Ringgold, Georgia on March 23, 1952 to the late Joseph Vernon and Fannie Lee (Carter) White. Private funeral services will be held with Rev. Loyd Warren and Rev. Eddie Killian officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Barbara Freeman’s favorite charity, Bible and Literature Missionary Foundation, through Victory Baptist Church in Shelbyville.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 13, 2020