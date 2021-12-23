Barbara Diane Everett, 66, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at her residence.  She was born Dec. 14, 1955 in Huntland and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Flintville. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Monday, Dec, 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chester Slayton officiating.  Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 26, 2021

