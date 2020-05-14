Barbara Diane Gordon, 65, of Winchester passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Elk River Health and Rehab in Winchester. Barbara was born on Oct. 10, 1954. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 17, 2020

Service information

May 15
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
181 Majors Boulevard
Lynchburg, TN 37352
May 15
Funeral Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00PM
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
181 Majors Boulevard
Lynchburg, TN 37352
