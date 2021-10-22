Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Jane Kneile, 82, of Tullahoma will be held Sunday, Oct. 24 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Kneile died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Jane, as she was known by family and friends, and her identical twin sister Marcella Jean were born June 20, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo. She graduated from Missouri University with a degree in art, and then married her true love and childhood neighbor, Karl Kneile, on Dec. 14, 1963 in a double wedding with her twin sister and future brother in-law, Charles Limbaugh. Eventually both couples settled in Tullahoma.
Throughout her 58 years in Tullahoma, Jane excelled in a variety of artistic, athletic and musical activities. These included coaching with Sister Jean in the church basketball league and creating a variety of children’s puppet programs. She was an avid golfer and tennis player, rarely missing court and tee times throughout the week with her close friends. She and Karl also participated in bowling and car rallies on the weekends.
Jane and Karl were active members of First Christian Church throughout their time in Tullahoma. As a member of the Rebecca Thompson Church Circle, Jane made lifelong friends in her church family.
Later in life, Jane discovered a love of music, and was self-taught on the harmonica and bells. She and her close friends performed at local functions, church events, and senior centers.
Jane was a natural caregiver, loving mother, wife, and friend. She lived her life with energy, compassion and joy, and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Jane is survived by three daughters, Jackie Duerr (Chris), Debi Swaim (Ron), and Sandy Kneile; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Karl; her parents, Alva and Norma Sheets; and twin sister, Jean.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church of Tullahoma, 120 W. Grundy St., Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 24, 2021