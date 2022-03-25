Funeral services for Barbara Jean Fanning, 88, of Tullahoma were conducted on Friday, March 24 in the Tullahoma Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Mt. Olivet cemetery. Barbara passed away on March 20, 2022 at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital in Shelbyville.
Barbara was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Tullahoma, to the late Joseph and Pearl Foster Stamper. She was a machine operator for General Motors until her retirement. Barbara enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, and riding her Tennessee Walking horse, but her greatest joy came from working for her Lord, especially singing in the gospel group “The Singing Notes” from Indiana.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, John T. Fanning, son, James Smith, Jr., daughters, Patricia and Teresa Smith, and sister, Jewell Primm.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Lynn Smith, and son Juan Smith (Julie); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Smith; close special friends, Bob and Maureen Wagoner and their daughter, Trish; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 27, 2022