Barbara Jean Monday of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed this life on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at her residence. She was 85. Funeral services are scheduled on Wednesday, March 3, at 1 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Athens, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Eugene Craigo and Byrd Stanford McClung. Mrs. Monday lived in Peoria, Ill., for many years and relocated to Tullahoma in the mid 80’s. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church. Her first love was the Lord. She was a helper and caregiver. She loved her family very much and was loved by many. She was influential in many people’s lives. Bobby Jean was always there to help. She truly loved life and enjoyed dancing, skating and storytelling. She was a great cook and her kitchen was open to anyone. She made all her grandchildren feel loved and special. She referred to them as her flower garden, calling each one by a flowers name.
The grandchildren said it perfectly -
“I just can’t believe this day is here. We knew that it would come one day but you can never make yourself ready for it. My sweet, sweet grandmother. The one that took us kids roller skating and would get out there and skate with us. Would play ball with us. The one that could get anyone in the room to dance with you. The one that got us all hooked on Days of Our Lives. (In secret). Made the best feel better meals for anyone who stepped foot in her kitchen. Grandma, you mean the world to a lot of people. You are a very good role model that we looked up to in so many ways. You made us laugh until our cheeks hurt. You always knew what to say to us when we needed a little advice. The best grandma us kiddos could ask for. We wish we could’ve heard the angels singing when you reached Heaven. We just wish we could’ve seen your face when you saw Grandpa and Aunt Barbie. Keep guiding us Grandma. We will always love you!”
On the wings of an angel
We lightly touch down
Just here for a moment
Then heavenly bound
Where the sweet Father
Welcomes us home
Then the wings of an angel
Become our own.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Virgil Lee Monday and T H Lusk; daughter, Barbara Lynn Gordon; brothers, Eastle and Daris McClung; sisters, Adell Colyar, Elizabeth Johns and Helen Ford and son-in-law, Steve Newman.
Mrs. Monday is survived by son, Stormy Lee Monday of Peoria, Ill.; daughters, Jacqueline C. Monday-Wilhoite (Troy) of Peoria, Ill., June E Gibbs (Larry) of Oliver Springs, Susie Alexander-Newman of Tullahoma and Markalene G. Monday of Tullahoma; a “son from another mother”, Edward Moore of Peoria, Ill; son-in-law, James Gordon of Coldwater, Mich.; 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition, she helped raise Larry, Micky and Kathleen Straker, all of Peoria, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Blue Monarch, P O Box 1207, Monteagle, TN 37356. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 3, 2021