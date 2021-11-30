Barbara Joan Dotson, 73, of Tullahoma went to be with her heavenly father Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
She was born June 27, 1948 to the late Marion and Helen (Huddleston) Evans. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, David Evans (Wanda Arthur) and brother-in-law, Jimmy Eason. Barbara was a longtime member of Heritage Baptist Church and loved her family to the fullest. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, cooking and keeping a clean house. Barbara retired from Wisco Envelope Company after many years of working as a shipping clerk.
Funeral service was held in the Daves-Culberson Funeral Home Chapel Tuesday, Nov. 30 with interment following at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob Dotson; children, Bobby Dotson (Cheryl) and Kevin Dotson (Latisha); grandchildren, Coty Dotson, Emily Daniel (Bradley) and Kyle Dotson (Mackenzie); great-grandchildren, Lucas and Riley Daniel; siblings, Faye Eason, Leon Evans (Barbara), Mary Jean Evans and Charles Evans (Carol); and a host of nieces and nephews. Visit their online guestbook at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culberson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 1, 2021