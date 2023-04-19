Mathis.jpg

Barbara Joyce Mathis of Tullahoma, a retired educator, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at her home at the age of 76.

Joyce was born in Decherd to the late James and Hazel Woodall Sugg. Joyce attended Franklin County High School and received her Masters degree from Middle Tennessee State University in Library Science. She was a long-time employee of the Tullahoma City School System, serving the majority of her career at West Middle School. Joyce was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma and anyone who knew her was aware of her love for cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Tomerlin. Joyce is survived by her husband, Jerry Mathis; one daughter, Jamie (Ed) Warner; one son, Tim Mathis; and three grandchildren, Chase Mathis and Audrey and Sophia Warner.

