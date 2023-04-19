Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Barbara Joyce Mathis of Tullahoma, a retired educator, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at her home at the age of 76.
Joyce was born in Decherd to the late James and Hazel Woodall Sugg. Joyce attended Franklin County High School and received her Masters degree from Middle Tennessee State University in Library Science. She was a long-time employee of the Tullahoma City School System, serving the majority of her career at West Middle School. Joyce was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma and anyone who knew her was aware of her love for cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Tomerlin. Joyce is survived by her husband, Jerry Mathis; one daughter, Jamie (Ed) Warner; one son, Tim Mathis; and three grandchildren, Chase Mathis and Audrey and Sophia Warner.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 -8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. A private burial will follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
