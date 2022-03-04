Barbara Katheryn Ewing, of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Life Care Center at age of 78.
Ms. Ewing was born in Red Bay, Alabama to the late Buiel and Lyda McCoy Ewing. During her life she worked on the assembly line at Wilson Sporting Goods, and was of the Baptist faith. Ms. Ewing enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening, bowling, and making and painting ceramics. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, LeRoy Ewing.
Ms. Ewing is survived by her niece, Renee Ewing Taylor and her husband Don; nephew, Chris Ewing and his wife, Lauren Martin Ewing; great nieces, Khloe and Kyndall Ewing; great-nephews, Zach and Triston Taylor; great-great-nephew, Ian Taylor; and sister-in-law, Ann Ewing.
A graveside service for Ms. Ewing will be held on Saturday, March 5 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m. with Jeff Collet officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 6, 2022