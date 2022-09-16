Barbara Lorraine Grant

Barbara Lorraine Grant

Barbara Lorraine Grant, 84, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age of 84.

Barbara was born in Harvey, Illinois to the late Ferdinand A. Schuette and Marjorie B. Lutes Schuette. She was confirmed LMSC in 1950 at St. Paul Lutheran church in Dalton, Illinois and graduated from Thornton High School in 1955. Barbara then married her husband, Grady Grant in 1957 and they had one son, Jerry Grant, who was born in 1958 and passed away at 14 years old in a swimming accident. Barbara later went on attend Johnson City Tech School, and became an LPN. She then graduated from ETSU as a RN and worked for most of her nursing career as the Director of Nursing at Coffee County Medical Center, retiring in 2003. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Grant; her son, Jerry Grant; and three brothers, Ferdinand W. Schuette, Franklin Schuette, and William Stange.

