Barbara Means Dement went home to be with the Lord Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born Dec. 28, 1927 in Detroit, Mich., to Mary Moses Holliday Means Gally and John Slemon Means. Barbara spent her early years in Cincinnati, Ohio and later attended college at University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics. It was at UT Knoxville that she met and later married her husband, Roy Kenneth Dement. She worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority as they began installing electricity into homes around the state, where she helped educate families about appliances and nutrition that could be used to better their family health. She and Kenneth made their home in Normandy, TN, where they raised three daughters, Kathleen Dement Gann, Mary Roma Dement Nadeau and Eileen Dement Day.
Barbara loved music and was an accomplished piano pianist and organist and played at both the Normandy and Tullahoma Presbyterian churches. She was active in the local Farm Bureau branch and enjoyed travel. Barbara is survived by her sister, Marilyn Means DePew, her daughters, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Dement was of Scot descent from the Clan Menzie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 24 at Normandy Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Blue Monarch, PO Box 1207, Monteagle, TN or online at www.bluemonarch.org/givetoday.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 15, 2020