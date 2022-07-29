Barbara Sue Thrower

Barbara Sue Thrower

Barbara Sue Thrower, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the comfort of her home.

She was a member of the Mulberry Methodist Church. Susie was the daughter of the late Bob and Aileene Shields. Her nickname was “Susie” to many people. She met the love of her life Nolan at the skating rink in Fayetteville. They were married in 1959 and Moore County is where they raised their family. Susie loved to work in her flower gardens and was a former member of the Tullahoma Lawn and Garden Club. She also enjoyed cooking and always making sure her family had more than enough to eat. Susie loved to spend time and spoil her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Emmett Thrower, and sisters, Annie D Raby and Nell Boone Groce.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.