Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Barbara Sue Thrower, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the comfort of her home.
She was a member of the Mulberry Methodist Church. Susie was the daughter of the late Bob and Aileene Shields. Her nickname was “Susie” to many people. She met the love of her life Nolan at the skating rink in Fayetteville. They were married in 1959 and Moore County is where they raised their family. Susie loved to work in her flower gardens and was a former member of the Tullahoma Lawn and Garden Club. She also enjoyed cooking and always making sure her family had more than enough to eat. Susie loved to spend time and spoil her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Emmett Thrower, and sisters, Annie D Raby and Nell Boone Groce.
Survivors include; daughter, Angie (Van) Roach of Lynchburg; sons, Nicky (Anita) Thrower of Lynchburg, and Toby Thrower of Antioch; granddaughters, Callie (Michael) McKelvey of Hartselle, Ala., Katie Beth Nolen of Cleveland; grandsons, Matt (Dana) Thrower of Walterboro, SC, Josh (Marcy) Thrower of Lynchburg; great-grandchildren, Camryn McKelvey, Colton McKelvey, Reed McKelvey, Reese Thrower, Lincoln Thrower, Eli Thrower, Finn Thrower, Joanna Thrower; brother, Roy Glenn Groce of Mulberry; nephew, Jerry Raby; and niece, Lori Ann Brandon.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Research Children Hospital in honor of Barbara Sue Thrower. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. with Allan Shedd officiating at Booneville Cemetery with Matt Thrower, Josh Thrower, Van Roach, Michael McKelvey, David Edwards, and Jerry Raby serving as pallbearers. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.