Barry Craig West died peacefully in his sleep Saturday evening after a staunch battle with cancer. He was 73.
West was a voracious reader of history and a learner, turning his life over to teach ACT prep at Franklin County High School eight years ago. His classroom was filled with words about English, reading, current events, geography and life lessons. He carried his joy of teaching into his secondary classroom at Rutledge Falls Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for 26 years and was a member. Previously, he had farmed and co-owned a home inspection business with his wife, Cindy. He spent an additional 32 years at Tractor Service Company in Manchester. West was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William West and Daisy Belle Bush West Worsham. He is survived in death by his wife, Cindy Slack West, who he was married to for nearly 35 years. West had two children, Devin (Murfreesboro) and Emily (Franklin). Both had the pleasure of sharing with him their round faces and jet-black hair. He is further survived by his sister, Nancy West Bryson (Tullahoma) and her husband Robert; his grandchildren Hunter West and Sawyer West (Murfreesboro); his nephew David Bryson (Jackson, Ms.); niece Melissa Bryson Thomason (Knoxville); nephew Stephen Bryson (Dothan, Ala.) and nephew Stewart Bryson (Atlanta, Ga.).
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, May 13 at 1 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Mike Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Barry’s memory be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105; or the Franklin County High School Project Graduation Fund c/o Franklin County High School- 833 Bypass Rd. Winchester, TN 37398.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 13, 2020