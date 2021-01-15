Barry J. Flynn, CPA, 73, of Tullahoma passed away on Dec. 19, 2020, from COVID-19 complications. He was the youngest son of Frank J. and Mary T. Flynn of Miami, Florida, where he grew up and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in 1965 and the University of Miami in 1969. He was commissioned a Captain in the U.S. Air Force Medical Service Corps in 1970 and served for six years, while earning Master’s degrees in Behavioral Management and Hospital Administration from the University of Arkansas and Trinity University in San Antonio.
His public service continued in administration with the U.S. Navy Reserve in the Medical Service Corps and then the U.S. Public Health Service in Dallas. After four years as Executive Director of the Texas Institute for the Medical Assessment, he moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where he was the Vice President of Operations for the University of Tennessee Medical Group and then the administrator of the Medical Arts Center, P.C.
In 1992 he became the Chief Financial Officer of St. Francis Hospital, and in 1994 he was the founding Executive Director of the Assisi Foundation of Memphis – the largest Catholic charity in the state of Tennessee.
He served as the commanding officer of his Medical Service Corps unit in the Tennessee Air National Guard until he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1998, and then he served as special auditor for the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C. Barry was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit in Memphis, and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Tullahoma. He was recognized as a Knight in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre; he was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1742 in Manchester, where he was a founding member of the St. Mark Council 15981.
Barry was predeceased by his father, Frank J. and is survived by his 102-year-old mother Mary, and his two older brothers, Rev. Francis J. (Skip) and Michael of Miami, his sister Colleen Butcher of Vero Beach, Fla.,; and his nephew Blaine Butcher of Lakeland, Fla.
His family will so miss his entertaining sense of humor, and his many friends will miss his wonderful – yet quiet – generosity and hospitality.
Military honors services will take place at a future date.
Charitable donations in his memory may be made to the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, c/o Sister Elizabeth Ann, OP at 801 Dominican Drive, Nashville, TN 37228. Condolences may be sent to the Barry Flynn Family, 5850 SW 53rd Terrace, Miami, FL 33155-6336
Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021