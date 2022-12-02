Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Barry L. Blackwelder, 69, bade farewell to this world on Sept. 30, 2022, at his home in Normandy.
He was born in Concord N.C., July 19, 1953, to H.G. Blackwelder Jr and Peggy (White) Blackwelder. He attended Beverly Hills Elementary School, Clara Harris Middle School, and Concord High School, graduating in 1971. He enrolled at UNC in Chapel Hill and earned a B.A. degree in English. He lived in Chapel Hill for close to two decades where excelled at a variety of jobs. He met and eventually married Linda (Roberts) Blackwelder in 1992. The couple moved to Tennessee where they lived on a beautiful spread of land in Normandy. There they owned horses, dogs, cats, chickens, for a time a herd of alpacas, and of course Barry's beloved snakes. Barry had a strong affection for animals of all kinds -- amphibians, reptiles, mammals, even insects and extinct creatures like dinosaurs -- and throughout his life had a special fascination with snakes and turtles. He was an amateur herpetologist who exhibited a professional's dedication and knowledge. And if Barry embodied the spirit of a naturalist, he possessed the soul of an artist. With a fearless imagination he worked in film, in painting, and by the written word, producing scores of short films, canvases, and poems, all unique and powerfully personal. But seriousness wasn't always his calling card; his sense of humor was usually in evidence, playful as well as sharp, and everyone who met him seemed drawn to him instantly.
Barry was a connoisseur of weather, of strange sounds, of hot dogs "dressed." He loved King Kong, Frankenstein, the Marx brothers, Buster Keaton, the Andy Griffith Show, and the movies of David Lynch. He loved the paintings of Bosch, Bruegel, and Bacon; the writings of Charles Bukowski, M.R. James, and George Orwell; poetry by Wordsworth, Keats, Ted Hughes, and Wallace Stevens; the music of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles (especially Paul McCartney), and Captain Beefheart. He loved a day of rain, the sounds of trains, the moon, the woods, the blue hours of night.
He is survived by wife Linda, sisters Genie, Martha, and Leslie, brother Grady, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was truly one-of-a-kind and will be deeply missed.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 4, 2022
