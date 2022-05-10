Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Bart Spencer Hardison, 53, of Soddy Daisy formerly of Cookeville and Winchester, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Seaside Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. He was born in Memphis on Feb. 18, 1969, to Dr. James “Jim” and Judy Hardison. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 2pm in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Maxwell Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 11, 2022
