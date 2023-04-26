Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Beatrice Irene Jackson, 91, of Tullahoma, passed from this life on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her residence. She was born on Nov. 15, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa to the late Thomas Harry and Elonza Trosper. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Highland Hills Church of Christ beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Miller, officiating. Visitation with family one hour prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be sent to weltonfuneralhome.com
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 26, 2023
