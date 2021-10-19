“Becky” Jeannie Rebecca Coutta Jacobs, 49, of Midway, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at STRHS-Winchester. She was born on December 15, 1971 in Huntsville, AL to the late Jimmy M. Coutta and Norma Geraldine (Arnold) Coutta. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Byron Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Garner Cemetery with family and friend serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 20, 2021