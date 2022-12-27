Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Becky Marlene Hall Sisk, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at St. Thomas West Medical Center in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Feb.18, 1964, to the late Leon and Jonetia (Edwards) Hall. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Watson-North Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Watson-North Funeral Home. Interment will be at Maxwell Cemetery.
Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Tullahoma News – Dec. 28, 2022
