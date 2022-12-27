Becky Marlene Hall Sisk, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at St. Thomas West Medical Center in Nashville.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Feb.18, 1964, to the late Leon and Jonetia (Edwards) Hall. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Watson-North Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Watson-North Funeral Home.  Interment will be at Maxwell Cemetery.

Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

To send flowers to the family of Becky Marlene Sisk, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Thursday, December 29, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 29
Service
Thursday, December 29, 2022
1:00PM
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Road
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.