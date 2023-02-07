Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Becky Silvertooth, 61, passed away, unexpectedly but peacefully, at home in Tullahoma on February 5, 2023. Becky was born to Nancy Silvertooth and the late Maurice Silvertooth on Jan. 5, 1962, in Winchester. Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00pm in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. David Cunningham officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Estill Springs First Baptist Church, Gideons International, or a charity of your choice.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 8, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Becky Silvertooth, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.