Becky Silvertooth, 61, passed away, unexpectedly but peacefully, at home in Tullahoma on February 5, 2023. Becky was born to Nancy Silvertooth and the late Maurice Silvertooth on Jan. 5, 1962, in Winchester. Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00pm in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. David Cunningham officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Estill Springs First Baptist Church, Gideons International, or a charity of your choice.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Saturday, February 11, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Feb 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 11, 2023
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
