Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Belle Marie Dilsaver Lowe, age 99 ½ years old, departed this life on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her home at Brookdale Tullahoma, where she had resided since 2012.
Marie was recently presented an engraved brick paver that was placed in the Veterans Walk at the Tullahoma History Park in downtown Tullahoma by the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 43. The paver honored her service as a Surgical Tech/5 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, during World War II.
She was a lively personality and enjoyed telling jokes to anyone who had a moment to share. Marie always had a smile and an encouraging word. She was a woman of faith and an inspiration to all. Marie loved to attend Senior Centers, to make quilts for anyone who needed one, and was an avid reader. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Marie Lowe is survived by her daughter Carrie Hawk (John Lynch) of Tullahoma and son Mark Hawk (Mary Ann) of Huntsville, Ala. She is also survived by grandchildren Anne (Chip) Stewart of McMinnville; MaLea (Mike) Bastian of N.C.; Marsha (Jeremy) Rhoton of Md.; Joe (Ruckhana) Harper of Fla., and Nathan (Lindsey) Kelley of Texas; 14 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Lowe; her daughter Rebecca Molander; her parents Ora Cecil and Mary L. Dilsaver; brothers Leonard Dilsaver, and George Dilsaver; sisters Edith Irene Dilsaver and Clara May Dilsaver.
As a final gift, Marie requested her body be donated to Vanderbilt Medical School for the training of medical students and physicians. A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held July 15 at Trinity Lutheran at 2 p.m. in Tullahoma. Please come dressed in joyful colors as Mom did not like to see anyone in black.
Tullahoma News – July 9, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Belle Lowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.