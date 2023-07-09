Lowe.jpg

Belle Marie Dilsaver Lowe, age 99 ½ years old, departed this life on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her home at Brookdale Tullahoma, where she had resided since 2012.

Marie was recently presented an engraved brick paver that was placed in the Veterans Walk at the Tullahoma History Park in downtown Tullahoma by the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 43. The paver honored her service as a Surgical Tech/5 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, during World War II.

