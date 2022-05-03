Ben Wiseman Boswell, 72, of Winchester, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born on Sept. 23, 1949, to the late W.B. and Lydia (Wiseman) Boswell. Funeral services were held Monday, May 2 at Moore-Cortner Chapel Darrel Williams officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Shriners Hospitals.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 4, 2022