Ben Wiseman Boswell, 72, of Winchester, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.  A native of Franklin County, he was born on Sept. 23, 1949, to the late W.B. and Lydia (Wiseman) Boswell. Funeral services were held Monday, May 2 at Moore-Cortner Chapel Darrel Williams officiating.  Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Shriners Hospitals. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 4, 2022

