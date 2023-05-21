Margaret.jpg

Bena Margaret Cole Perkins went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home in the Parkview Community, Tullahoma.

She was the elder child born March 25, 1938, to the late Frank Shuler Cole and Bena Margaret (McCool) Cole of Starkville, Mississippi. Margaret grew up in Starkville and attended Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Science majoring in Math. She marched with the Famous Maroon Band playing alto saxophone and was an active member of the Baptist Student Union. She finished college in three years while helping her father manage the Western Auto store in Starkville. After graduation, she taught school for one year in Starkville before moving to Murfreesboro to attain a Master of Education at MTSU. While there, she was set up on a blind date with Thomas Perkins. They didn’t see each other again for a year, during which time Margaret moved to Huntsville to work at Redstone Arsenal as a mathematician. A year later, there was a second date with Tom, whom she later married, and they moved to Tullahoma. When Tom took a one year leave of absence from AEDC to help his family in Kentucky, Margaret taught school in Bowling Green before relocating to Tullahoma and teaching in both the Tullahoma City and Franklin County school systems.

