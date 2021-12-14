Bennett Clark Mahan

Bennett Clark Mahan of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at his home, at the age of 42.

Bennett was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Dr. Ben and Georgia Whiteside Mahan who survive. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, JD Mahan (Rachel), and Michael Mahan; grandmother, Bobbie Lawson; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

 A visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 15, 2021

