Benny Allen Spencer, born Nov. 8, 1949, in Winchester to the late R.L. and Betty June (Smith) Spencer Jr. Benny passed away at his home in Estill Springs surrounded by family on April 15, 2023. Graveside Services with military honors will be Wednesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. at Harmony Cemetery, 8891 Lynchburg Road, Winchester. Visitation will precede the service from 1-2 p.m. at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be son-in-law, Ben Merrill; nephews, Lee Spencer, Bruce Spencer Jr, and Blake Spencer, and friends, Billy Duke, Bobby Morris, Jonas Smelcer, and Robert Baggett.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 19, 2023
