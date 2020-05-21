Benson Roger Harper, 93, of Cumming, Ga., passed away May 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Modean Harper; wife, Jeanette Priddy Harper; daughter, Sheila Harper; brothers, Robert Harper and Haskel “Dugan” Harper.
Mr. Harper was a member and deacon of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He also enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Lori Blackburn of Cumming, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Anna Blackburn of Cumming; sister, Wanda Fowler of Sun Prairie, Wis., and brother, Johnny Harper of Smithville, Ms.
Graveside services were held Thursday, May 21at Sawnee View Gardens with Rev. Keith Martin and Rev. Scott Sorrells officiating.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, Ga. 30040 was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 24, 2020