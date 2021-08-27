Bernie Wayne Hill, 63, of Decherd, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on March 15, 1958, to the late Cecil Dean Ashley and Nancy Jane (Hill) Champion. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Jack Wise officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 29, 2021