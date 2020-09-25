Bertha Kathleen Renegar Fraley, 97, of Murfreesboro formerly of Franklin County, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at The Rutherford Assisted Living in Murfreesboro.
She was born on July 7, 1923 in Winchester, the youngest child of Robert “Bob” L. and Bertha (Carson) Renegar.
Kathleen attended Harmony Elementary School. Even though she only completed eight years of school, she was instrumental in making sure her children were well taught and successful in completing their education, as well as making sure they learned the important values of life: faith, family, and respect for everyone. She started playing the piano around the age of four and was gifted a beautiful Arion piano by her brother, Roy Renegar. She played and sang bass for an all ladies quartet for a number of years. Kathleen then taught her children to sing and formed the Fraley Family group which sang in churches throughout Middle Tennessee.
She was an extraordinary songwriter, compiling more than sixty songs. In her early years, Kathleen had been offered a contract to record songs, one of which was recorded for our father fighting in WWII named, “Wishes by the Dozen.” However, she never signed it choosing to spend her time raising her beloved children. In addition to her love for music and her family, Kathleen had a grand sense of humor and loved to play sports, board games, and Rook. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. Kathleen had also written a poem, “My Home State Tennessee,” which was published in The Tennessee Magazine. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in the Broadview Community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. L. Fraley; daughter, Joan Partin; and grandson, Jason Webb Fraley; brothers, Roy Renegar, Thomas Earl Renegar, R. L. Renegar, and Willie “Bill” Renegar; and sisters, Nina Mae Reynolds, Florence Barnes, and Sue Simpson. Kathleen is survived by her children, Larry (Fay) Fraley of Smyrna, Danny (Martha) Fraley of Murfreesboro, Carolyn (Benny) Workman of Winchester, Patricia (Jim) Clardy of Murfreesboro, Nicky (Nancy) Fraley of Winchester, and Norma (Justin) Floyd of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Lorinda Scott, J.P. Clardy, Daryl Mitchell, Miranda Rhodes, Tiffany Fraley, Kelli Mitchell, Jonathan Partin, Marc Fraley, Brittany Slone, Amanda Lobes, Rebecca Wakeman, Andrea Ferencei, and Autumn Call; and great-grandchildren, Ashton Mitchell, Abby Mitchell, Hannah Slone, Graham Wakeman, Alison Wakeman, Daniel Call, Georgia Lobes, Connor Partin, Morgan Partin, Jayden Fraley, and Alfred Fraley-Rhodes.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jim Clardy, Rev. Ken Ervin, and Rev. Roy Hopkins officiating. Interment will be at The Franklin Cemetery in Broadview.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 27, 2020