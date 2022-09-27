Bertha Mae Bates Hunt1.jpg

Bertha Mae Bates Hunt

Bertha Mae Bates Hunt, 75, of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her residence.

Bertha was born on March 17, 1947, in Franklin County to the late James and Beatrice (Evans) Bates. She was a 1965 class graduate of Tullahoma High School. Bertha worked for Head-Start at C.D. Stamps Community center for fourteen years, KFC in Tullahoma for fourteen years and retired from Lynchburg Nursing Center as a CNA after twenty-four years. A devoted Christian lady, she was a member of the Lincoln Heights Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Bertha had a heart of gold for rescuing animals. She repurposed everything and made some of those items into craft, and enjoyed watching Hallmark movies when she had time. But most of all, Bertha enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her bothers, J. Orville Bates and Melbourn Bates.

Service information

Oct 1
Visitation
Saturday, October 1, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Oct 2
Visitation
Sunday, October 2, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Oct 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, October 2, 2022
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
