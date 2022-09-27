Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Bertha Mae Bates Hunt, 75, of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her residence.
Bertha was born on March 17, 1947, in Franklin County to the late James and Beatrice (Evans) Bates. She was a 1965 class graduate of Tullahoma High School. Bertha worked for Head-Start at C.D. Stamps Community center for fourteen years, KFC in Tullahoma for fourteen years and retired from Lynchburg Nursing Center as a CNA after twenty-four years. A devoted Christian lady, she was a member of the Lincoln Heights Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Bertha had a heart of gold for rescuing animals. She repurposed everything and made some of those items into craft, and enjoyed watching Hallmark movies when she had time. But most of all, Bertha enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her bothers, J. Orville Bates and Melbourn Bates.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, David Hunt Sr. of Tullahoma; sons, David (Teresa) Hunt Jr of Tullahoma, and Michael (Amy) Hunt of Crothersville, IN; daughters, Deanna (Drew) Barrett of McMinnville; Madaline (Sam) Tibbetts of McMinnville, and Daphne (John) Brown of Moundville, AL; grandchildren, Brittany, Heather, Jessica, Jonathan, Ethan, Cheyanne, Destiny, Patience, Chance, Kaylee, Stephanie, Jamie, Nicholas, Adrianna, McKenzie and Kylar; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia “Susie” (Buford) Prince of Shelbyville; and brother, Willard “Willie” (Charlotte) Bates of Hamilton County.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon – 2 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 28, 2022
