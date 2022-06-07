Bethel Leona Shores Syler, 92, of Huntland, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home.  She was born on Sept. 15, 1929, in Jackson County, Alabama to the late Irene Vincent Spivey Shores and William Henry Shores. Funeral services were held Sunday, June 5 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chaplain Jeff Collet officiating.  Interment followed at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at Compassus for their care and compassion to our family during our mother’s illness. We appreciate and love you all.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 8, 2022

