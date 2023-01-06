Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Bettie Sue “Susie” Pfister, 73, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Sept. 5, 1949, to the late Andrew Jackson “A.J.” and Ruby Clara (Wilkinson) Sells. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with her son, Lou Pfister, officiating. Interment will follow at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery with Lou Pfister, Ethan Pfister, Nick Jackson, Robert Baggett, Ben McBroom, Dave Wolfe, Jerry Watkins, and Jerry Ingle serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 8, 2023
