Betty Brandon Grimes Horton passed away March 12, 2022 at a local hospital. Betty was born Aug. 19, 1933 to Palmer and Fannie Lee Brandon. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Grimes, and her second husband, Edward Price Horton, to whom she was married over 40 years; her brothers Robert Ward Brandon, Homer Laughlin Brandon, Dr. Joe Brandon (Marianne) and Gerald Douglas Brandon (Ruth Ann), and sisters Mildred Guy (Leo), Dorothy Plattner (Paul), Louise Esleck (Foster), and Crystal Baker (Curtis). She is survived by her stepchildren, David Horton (Peggy), Meredith Hart (Terry) and Margie Ann Downs (Steve); brothers, Ewin L. Brandon of Anniston, AL, Dr. Lynn W. Brandon (Jane) of Rome, GA and Fred Y. Brandon (Carlynn) of Lexington, KY; sisters-in-law Ruth Ann Brandon, Ruth Statum, Mary Nell Durham, a special friend and caregiver, Amy Leggio, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Betty spent many years working as a hairdresser in the Beauty Salon at J.C. Penney’s in Tullahoma and at other locations where her husband (Edward) was stationed until he retired from the United States Air Force. Prior to her marriage to Edward Horton, she owned her own shop in Estill Springs, TN. She loved her work and enjoyed getting to serve and know her customers very well.
Betty was a graduate of Coffee County High School and enjoyed attending class reunions and reconnecting with her classmates there. In her late years, she really enjoyed following the activities of her nieces and nephews on Facebook. She loved her home and especially enjoyed decorating it for Christmas and other holidays.
Per Betty’s request, there will not be a funeral service, but friends and family are invited to graveside services at Franklin Memorial Gardens—188 Halfmoon Road, Winchester, TN—at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Adhering to Betty’s wishes her brother, Dr. Lynn Brandon will be conducting this service.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 16, 2022