crabtree.jpg

Betty Brown Tipps Crabtree

Our adorable, Betty Brown Tipps Crabtree, 94, died peacefully, 29 November 2022 at her home in Columbia, Tennessee. Betty was preceded in death by her husband William F. “Bill” Crabtree.

Betty was the adopted daughter of Elizabeth “Dizzy” Tipps McBride, and Orin F. “Fats” McBride of Tullahoma, Tennessee. She was a half-sister to Vera Majors Webster of Rogersville, Tennessee, and half-sister to Ruth Tipps Morano of Manchester, Tennessee, and had a half-brother William Clark Tipps of Tullahoma, Tennessee (all deceased). She is survived by nephews, Jerry and Jim Tipps of Tullahoma, John Webster of Springfield, Virginia, and niece, Gayle Tipps Sessions of Devine, Texas.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Crabtree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.