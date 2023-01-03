Betty Carol Burgess of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 63. 

Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 – 8 p.m.

