Betty G. Wilson, 78, of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. A native of Jasper, Ala., she was born on May 1, 1943 to the late Cecil B. and Lois K. Thames. Mrs. Wilson was also preceded in death by sisters, Sarah C. Crisp, Ann R. Piercy, and Mildred L. Tetley; brothers, Charles L. Thames and Cecil E. “Gene” Thames.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Wilson; daughters, Patrice McCann and her husband Barry of Tullahoma and Daphne and her husband Keith of Scottsville, Ky.; and grandchildren; Morgan McCann, Denver McCann, and Matthew West.
A graveside service, for immediate family, was conducted on Thursday, March 24 by Tullahoma Funeral Home with Darrel Williams officiating.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Avalon Hospice of Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 6, 2022