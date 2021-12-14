Betty Gale Peterson

Betty Gale Peterson

Betty Gale Peterson, 72, of Tullahoma went to be with her heavenly father Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. She was born Nov. 24, 1949 in Tullahoma to the late Haskell and Emma Lindsey. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. She devoted her life to Christ and served Him by visiting the elderly in nursing homes. In her spare time she enjoyed riding her bicycle.

There are no services planned at this time. Betty is survived by her son, John Coffelt; and grandsons, Chase and Sean Coffelt. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 15, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.