Betty Gale Peterson, 72, of Tullahoma went to be with her heavenly father Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. She was born Nov. 24, 1949 in Tullahoma to the late Haskell and Emma Lindsey. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. She devoted her life to Christ and served Him by visiting the elderly in nursing homes. In her spare time she enjoyed riding her bicycle.
There are no services planned at this time. Betty is survived by her son, John Coffelt; and grandsons, Chase and Sean Coffelt. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 15, 2021