Betty Hale Price, 89, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2022. Betty was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty was a devout Christian and is now with our Savior, Jesus Christ, the knowledge of which is a great comfort to those who loved her. Betty was born and raised in Tullahoma, graduating from Tullahoma High School in 1950. She went on to attend Middle Tennessee State College and graduated with a bachelor of education and a minor in math in 1954. After graduating from college, she became an engineering aid at Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) where she used her math skills. Not only was this a job that Betty really enjoyed but it also opened the door for her to meet Billy Price, her future husband. She continued to work at AEDC after they married and stayed there until her first child was born. After leaving AEDC, Betty remained busy raising her children and managing the household. During this time, the Superintendent of Tullahoma City Schools, who was Betty’s principal in high school and who always admired her intelligence, became aware of a position at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School. He immediately thought of Betty and recommended her for the job of substitute reading teacher, which eventually turned into a full-time career. While continuing to teach, Betty returned to Middle Tennessee State University in the early 1980’s (which had changed status to University) and she obtained her Master’s Degree in Education. Betty retired from teaching after a 20-year career. After retirement, Betty was not one to sit idle. She was a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma and served on many committees throughout the years. Betty continued to use her teaching and reading instruction skills as a Sunday School teacher. She also taught English as a Second Language (ESL) for over ten years. Betty loved being a part of First Baptist, and was always a volunteer during the Living Nativity, which was held every Christmas. Betty had many talents, including painting and writing poetry. She wrote poems for friends to celebrate their retirements from the school and church. Her most well-known poem was written for Tullahoma’s Sesquicentennial. “In Praise of Tullahoma” a history of Tullahoma in verse, was published and included in a buried time capsule in honor of the 150-year celebration. Betty and Bill enjoyed many adventures around the world. One of her favorite trips was to Israel with other members of First Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Billy Price, her son and daughter in law, Mark Price and Alexis Kelley of Norcross, GA, and daughter, Kerri Price, of Tullahoma. She was proceeded in death by daughter, Vicki Fay Price, her parents, William C. Hale and Auda Fay Hale, brothers, Clark Hale and Dennis Hale.
The visitation and funeral will be held at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma on Monday, Feb. 21, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and the funeral at 2 p.m. Herb Hester will officiate the service and interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rebekah Sunday School Class/First Baptist Church, Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 20, 2022