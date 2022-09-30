Betty J. Davidson, 95, of Murfreesboro died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

She was a native of Huntington, WV and a daughter of the late Bernie and Leona Treadway. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, John Davidson; a brother, Jack Treadway; and sisters, Ann Stone and Patsy West.

