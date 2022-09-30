Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Betty J. Davidson, 95, of Murfreesboro died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
She was a native of Huntington, WV and a daughter of the late Bernie and Leona Treadway. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, John Davidson; a brother, Jack Treadway; and sisters, Ann Stone and Patsy West.
Survivors include a son, Jack (Lynne) Davidson of Madison, Wis.; a daughter, Andra (Eddie) Helton of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Scott Davidson, John Davidson, Jason (Katie) Hatfield, Kelly (Andy) Moss, Abby (Nathan) Green; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Daniel, and Charlie Kate Hatfield, Drew, Kyle, Adam, and Ella Kate Moss, Dylan and Easton Green; great-great-grandchildren, Saylor and Ellie Grace Green; a sister, Audra Dunn; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mrs. Davidson retired from Tullahoma City Schools as an Administrative Assistant. She spent her retirement years traveling with her husband and spreading love, care and joy to family and friends. She also enjoyed her church family at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 1 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma with family serving as pallbearers.
