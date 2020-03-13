Betty Jean “BJ” Yates, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 81.
BJ was born in Tullahoma to the late Harold and Ida Marie O’Kelley Yates. During her life she was a Math Teacher at Manchester High School and was also a tool and die maker. BJ was also very involved in the sport of skeet shooting in which she was a former Tennessee State Champion, and a Tennessee Chief Referee. She was also a member of the National Referee Hall of Fame and was a National Skeet Shooting Association Referee of the year. BJ also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to her parents, BJ is preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Yates; one sister-in-law, Judy Yates; and one nephew, Timothy Yates.
She is survived by one brother, Harold Yates Jr. (Janet) of Jacksonville, Fla.; nephews and niece, Edward Yates, Debra Haynes and Michael Yates; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A visitation time to celebrate Mrs. Yates' life will be held on Monday, March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 15, 2020